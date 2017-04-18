California cities ready to fight Trum...

California cities ready to fight Trumpa s call to punish so-called a sanctuary citiesa

California cities are mobilizing to fight the Trump administration's effort to strip federal funding from so-called sanctuary cities, which do not enforce federal immigration policy. Even as the Justice Department on Friday advised eight local governments and the state of California that they were at risk of losing federal dollars if they don't cooperate, several cities had already directed their lobbyists to oppose such efforts.

