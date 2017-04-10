California Chick-fil-A store seeks stolen cow costumes
A California Chick-fil-A franchise is waiting for its cows to come home after thieves absconded with three mascot costumes from a storage shed earlier this week. The shop posted news Tuesday on Facebook of the Sunday night theft from a store in the city of Folsom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|4 min
|American Lady
|239,975
|An Easter and Passover of firsts for congregati...
|6 hr
|True Christian wi...
|14
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|9 hr
|chopper blades
|34
|If feds try to ID deportable immigrants using C...
|14 hr
|ICE MAN
|37
|California math: 1 vote = $500 million in road,...
|19 hr
|Retribution
|41
|import companies need letter of credit but
|Wed
|jason-leadoceaninc
|2
|House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Rep...
|Tue
|Big Pud
|5
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC