California break-up idea won't go awa...

California break-up idea won't go away - for good reason

There are 1 comment on the The Orange County Register story from 20 hrs ago, titled California break-up idea won't go away - for good reason. In it, The Orange County Register reports that:

Silicon Valley venture capitalist Tim Draper turns in boxes of petitions for a ballot initiative that would ask voters to split California into six separate states, Tuesday, July 15, 2014, in Sacramento. SACRAMENTO - Years ago, I was riding an Amtrak train from Virginia to New Jersey and was chatting with a couple from California, who were stunned at how rapidly the train went from one state to another.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Orange County Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Solarman

La Quinta, CA

#1 9 hrs ago
"California’s leaders lavish public employees with benefits and build silly bullet trains, yet can’t maintain basic infrastructure. And then they strong-arm us into raising taxes, yet again."

Yeah, Greenhut, good points. What you might have missed is the "...lavish public employees with benefits..." was the legacy of Jerry Brown in the 1970's, the majority of "voters" brought him back for a repeat performance. This time Jerry had to deal with his previous screw up in the public sector. Now it is different to be a "public" employee. Jerry changed the retirement requirements, limited retirement to 2% at 62 and made some takeaways for compensation caps and employee retirement contributions. When you have three dense population centers in a State the size of California, there can be NO fair representation of the entire State population. Northern California more Conservative, Southern California more "progressive" which seems to be more liberal than liberal, more like communism. So go with Northern California and Commifornia.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 4 hr Well Well 239,850
News California math: 1 vote = $500 million in road,... 5 hr Retribution 16
News Nancy Pelosi calls for House to debate military... 13 hr Geezer 36
grandpa nicolai 13 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 1
CHERYL RITCHIE - Are you looking for her?? 18 hr lucifuge1973 2
News Where Sacramento area lawmakers stand on gas ta... Sat looper 1
News Court backs California fees for polluters who e... Sat Solarman 3
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Final Four
  2. North Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,100 • Total comments across all topics: 280,179,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC