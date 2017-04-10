California bills aim to crack down on...

California bills aim to crack down on for-profit charter schools

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

Vowing to fight public school profiteering, Democratic state lawmakers have introduced legislation that would either block or seriously limit for-profit companies' ability to operate charter schools in California. The two proposals seek to address a growing concern among legislators that Wall Street-traded companies managing some of the state's charters are raking in mountains of state aid while providing students a poor education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 57 min NotSoDivineMsM 240,045
News Lawmakers across US move to include young peopl... 1 hr Cordwainer Trout 1
News Democrats' post-election playbook: Stay big in ... 2 hr tomin cali 1
News Gay marriage (Mar '13) 3 hr Constable 61,385
News US eyes more border prosecutions in shift for C... 3 hr anotherview 3
News An Easter and Passover of firsts for congregati... 11 hr South Knox Hombre 17
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) 15 hr J E Hoover 39
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Health Care
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,926 • Total comments across all topics: 280,335,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC