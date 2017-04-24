There are on the CIO story from 22 hrs ago, titled California bill would force utilities to give rebates for energy-storage. In it, CIO reports that:

A bill that recently won state Senate committee approval would make California the first state to require utilities to dole out rebates to customers who install energy storage systems. The Energy Storage Initiative was approved last week by the state's Senate Energy, Utilities and Communications Committee and is awaiting a full senate vote.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at CIO.