California bill would force utilities to give rebates for energy-storage
There are 1 comment on the CIO story from 22 hrs ago, titled California bill would force utilities to give rebates for energy-storage. In it, CIO reports that:
A bill that recently won state Senate committee approval would make California the first state to require utilities to dole out rebates to customers who install energy storage systems. The Energy Storage Initiative was approved last week by the state's Senate Energy, Utilities and Communications Committee and is awaiting a full senate vote.
"SB700 would require utilities to collect up to $166 milliion annually from ratepayers from 2018 through 2027 to fund the Energy Storage Initiative, which would then use the funds to provide rebates to customers who install energy storage systems."
As the legislature would say, "Only about $1.25 per month per ratepayer account." Of course this doesn't mention what the "cost per month" will be when San Onofre's "stranded" costs are added to the ratepayers monthly bill for the decommissioning of the nuclear plant. Then there will be another rate increase when Diablo Canyon nuclear is decommissioned in a few years. Tiered rates, with a top tier of 35 cents per KWh perhaps? It's a magic trick, look at this hand, there's a silly little power bill increase of 'only'$1.25 a month per ratepayer account. Watch this hand and then in this hand the CPUC will allow an increase in the ratepayers price per KWh that will drive up the cost of electricity much more than it is now. The part that really blows is these "stranded" costs the ratepayer has to pay more for a KWh of electricity, but doesn't get the generated product anymore from the plants that have been decommissioned. When California losses what San Onofre and Diablo Canyon "used to produce", the utilities will have to come up with "another" source of generation to replace these two plants. Once again the ratepayers will have to pony up more money per KWh of electricity to pay for the new source of power generation. Yeah, time to go solar: www.dsireusa.org
