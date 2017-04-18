California auditor: Disabled parking permits need scrutiny
California gives disabled parking permits to people who don't provide enough medical information to prove they need one, state auditor Elaine Howle said in a report released Tuesday. The report also says the Department of Motor Vehicles has not canceled permits for about 35,000 people who are probably dead.
