California auditor: Disabled parking ...

California auditor: Disabled parking permits need scrutiny

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: KCRA-TV Sacramento

California gives disabled parking permits to people who don't provide enough medical information to prove they need one, state auditor Elaine Howle said in a report released Tuesday. The report also says the Department of Motor Vehicles has not canceled permits for about 35,000 people who are probably dead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 34 min NotSoDivineMsM 240,205
News House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Rep... 1 hr slick willie expl... 9
News An Easter and Passover of firsts for congregati... 5 hr True Christian wi... 23
News Lawmakers across US move to include young peopl... 6 hr FireyFellow44 6
News Car tax zapped Gray Davis, but new ones wona t ... 10 hr Solarman 1
News Calexit backers drop 1 California secession bid... 10 hr Solarman 1
News Rents hit all-time highs amid job growth and lo... 12 hr misbehaved 8
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,467 • Total comments across all topics: 280,408,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC