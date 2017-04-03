California a student successa initiat...

California a student successa initiative slow to increase community college completion rates

21 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

California has seen no substantial increases in community college completion rates despite passing a much-anticipated reform law and spending nearly $890 million in subsequent state appropriations, all aimed at bolstering student progress. Backers of the reforms, however, say signs of positive change are evident and that improvements will accelerate in the near future.

