Calexit backers drop 1 California sec...

Calexit backers drop 1 California secession bid, try again

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In this Nov. 9, 2016, file photo, Marcus Ruiz Evans, center, vice president of The Yes California Independence Campaign, talks to about California succeeding from the United States and becoming its own nation in Sacramento, Calif. Ruiz Evan's said Monday, April 17, 2017, that he notified officials that he intends to withdraw the California Nationhood ballot measure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News An Easter and Passover of firsts for congregati... 32 min True Christian wi... 21
News 'Calexit' backers have withdrawn a petition to ... 1 hr BHM5267 5
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 hr Coffee Party 240,112
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Universal Soldier 63,618
News Lawmakers across US move to include young peopl... 11 hr USA Today 4
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) 12 hr Unca Remus 40
News Gay marriage (Mar '13) 14 hr kyman 61,386
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,002 • Total comments across all topics: 280,379,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC