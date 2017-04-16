Calexit backers drop 1 California sec...

Calexit backers drop 1 California secession bid, try again

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Supporters of one long-shot bid to make California an independent nation ended their effort on Monday, while another group said it will launch a new campaign for a statewide vote next year. The drive to make the nation's most populous state its own country, with what would be the world's sixth-largest economy, has drawn extra interest after last year's election of Republican Donald Trump as president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) 14 min RiccardoFire 41
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 14 min Dr Guru 240,144
News An Easter and Passover of firsts for congregati... 43 min Gods r Delusion x... 22
News 'Calexit' backers have withdrawn a petition to ... 43 min okimar 10
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 11 hr Universal Soldier 63,618
News Lawmakers across US move to include young peopl... 19 hr USA Today 4
News Gay marriage (Mar '13) 21 hr kyman 61,386
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,634 • Total comments across all topics: 280,386,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC