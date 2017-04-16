Bubbles for California kids back to school after shooting
A performer blew bubbles, a man handed out teddy bears and parents shared hugs and prayers outside a San Bernardino elementary school Monday as students returned to classes for the first time since a gunman opened fire in his estranged wife's classroom, killing her and an 8-year-old boy. As buses rolled up to the school, students passed a large banner outside the building that read: "We love you."
