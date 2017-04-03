Border wall contractors prepare for a hostile environment
FILE - In this June 13, 2013, file photo, a U.S. Border Patrol agent working with a border wall repair crew welds a section of steel over a hole cut in the border wall in San Diego. One potential bidder on President Donal... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|32 min
|NotSoDivineMsM
|239,953
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|44 min
|Agents of Corruption
|63,609
|Gas tax hike funds $52 billion plan to fix Cali...
|1 hr
|Sedgewick P Hunsa...
|7
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|9 hr
|Bigdick Obama
|29
|Trump officials defend immigration arrests at C...
|Mon
|Wildchild
|3
|Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali...
|Mon
|Cheerup
|6
|California Fights To Allow Undocumented Immigra... (Apr '16)
|Mon
|Say what it reall...
|38
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC