Body confident! Demi Lovato shares sultry swimsuit picture

Melania has to nudge Donald Trump to remind him to place his hand on his heart during the National Anthem at the White House Easter Egg Roll Prince's secret life revealed: New documents show singer's house was littered with pills, police found drug-laden suitcase in his alias 'Peter Bravestrong' and he was in a relationship with ex-Voice singer Woman who 'slapped a Delta employee in the face at the ticket counter in Indianapolis' claims God told her to do it North Korea vows to conduct WEEKLY missile tests and threatens 'all-out war' if Trump is 'reckless enough to use military means' Bloody brawl between shoppers at a California Walmart is caught on video and lands one man in jail and another in hospital with severe injuries A young prince in turmoil, who he turned to and who let him down: The Mail's Royal expert RICHARD KAY has the inside story on Prince Harry's 'total chaos' after his ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.