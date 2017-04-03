Barry Manilow says hea s gay, and he kept sexuality secret for fans
Barry Manilow tells People magazine that he hid being gay for decades because he thought he would be “disappointing fans if they knew.” The 73-year-old music legend married his longtime manager, Gary Kief, in a 2014 ceremony at their home in Palm Springs. NEW YORK - Barry Manilow tells People magazine that he hid being gay for decades because he thought he would be “disappointing fans if they knew.” The 73-year-old music legend married his longtime manager, Gary Kief, in a 2014 ceremony at their home in Palm Springs, California.
