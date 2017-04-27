Babysitter Accused of Molesting Kids ...

Babysitter Accused of Molesting Kids May have Victims in Several California Counties: Police

4 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

A 23-year-old California woman who - along with her boyfriend - is accused of molesting children she was babysitting, may have had victims in several different counties , according to police. Carlsbad authorities believe Brittney Lyon possibly victimized other kids outside the San Diego area , including Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Riverside counties, authorities said Thursday.

