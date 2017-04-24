Automakers ask California to ease rul...

Automakers ask California to ease rules for self-driving car tests

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

Automakers on Tuesday urged the state of California to further ease its proposed regulations for autonomous vehicles, saying the state did not respond to their earlier objections by making enough revisions to its planned set of rules for self-driving cars. At a public hearing in Sacramento monitored via webcast, automakers urged California to drop some additional proposed regulations and leave much of the oversight to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay marriage (Mar '13) 24 min Tony 61,390
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr NotSoDivineMsM 240,339
News Inmates earn counselor certification (Aug '09) 2 hr Write girl 48
News That gas tax hike? Ita s not enough to fix Cali... 18 hr Solarman 1
News John Kasich on Arnold Schwarzenegger endorsing ... 18 hr Solarman 1
News Essential Politics: Looking for a win by the 10... Mon Mitt s Santorum S... 1
News News 11 Mins Ago California moves _ slowly _ to... Mon MountainHouse 8
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,527 • Total comments across all topics: 280,579,572

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC