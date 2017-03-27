As pedestrian fatalities rise a natio...

As pedestrian fatalities rise a nationwide, California sees drop

16 hrs ago

Whittier Police investigate a fatal accident scene where a pedestrian was struck and killed at approximately 9:45 a.m. at the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Washington Boulevard in Whittier May 8, 2015. Pedestrian deaths are climbing faster than motorist fatalities across the country - reaching the highest total in more than two decades last year, according to an analysis of preliminary state data released Thursday.

