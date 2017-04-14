As feds seek more beds to lock up deportable immigrants, California may try to thwart them
Trash-strewn cells, moldy showers, broken telephones, excessive use of solitary confinement, and “slimy, foul-smelling lunch meat.” These are the conditions that detainees face inside one of southern California's largest immigration detention facilities, according to a report this month by federal inspectors who visited the Theo Lacy Facility, an 11-acre jail complex run by the Orange County Sheriff's Department. For the past seven years, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been renting bed space there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gas tax hike funds $52 billion plan to fix Cali...
|9 hr
|Luz Morales
|5
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|9 hr
|Justice Dale
|239,787
|Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali...
|15 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|22 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,603
|Keddie Murders (Mar '13)
|Fri
|dmac
|20
|David Daleiden, Sandra Merritt charged in filmi...
|Fri
|NOM s Waffle House
|14
|Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b...
|Fri
|Frogface Kate
|190
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC