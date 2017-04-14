As feds seek more beds to lock up dep...

As feds seek more beds to lock up deportable immigrants, California may try to thwart them

Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Trash-strewn cells, moldy showers, broken telephones, excessive use of solitary confinement, and “slimy, foul-smelling lunch meat.” These are the conditions that detainees face inside one of southern California's largest immigration detention facilities, according to a report this month by federal inspectors who visited the Theo Lacy Facility, an 11-acre jail complex run by the Orange County Sheriff's Department. For the past seven years, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been renting bed space there.

