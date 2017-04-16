Apple receives permit in California to test self-driving cars: DM
Apple Inc has secured a permit to test autonomous vehicles in California, fuelling speculation that it is working on self-driving car technology in a crowded arena of companies hoping to offer those cars to the masses. The permit allows it to conduct test drives in three vehicles with six drivers, the state Department of Motor Vehicles said on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|45 min
|Buster Steinbeizer
|240,068
|Lisa
|55 min
|Lisa
|1
|Lawmakers across US move to include young peopl...
|3 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Picture Exclusive: Eva Mendes is at Ryan Goslin...
|11 hr
|Yeti
|1
|Democrats' post-election playbook: Stay big in ...
|12 hr
|Trump your President
|4
|Gay marriage (Mar '13)
|15 hr
|cubeshaker
|61,385
|Lawmakers across US move to include young peopl...
|15 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC