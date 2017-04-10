Apple gets permit to test self-driving cars in California
The tech giant received a permit from the California DMV Friday morning to test three Lexus SUVs on public roads. Apple is now the 30th company to have such a permit in California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAEF.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|23 min
|District 1
|239,986
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|3 hr
|Your Service Prov...
|35
|Trump Gospels
|4 hr
|Bob Ryan
|1
|An Easter and Passover of firsts for congregati...
|10 hr
|True Christian wi...
|14
|If feds try to ID deportable immigrants using C...
|19 hr
|ICE MAN
|37
|California math: 1 vote = $500 million in road,...
|Thu
|Retribution
|41
|import companies need letter of credit but
|Apr 12
|jason-leadoceaninc
|2
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC