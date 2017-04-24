Ann Coulter's backers at UC Berkeley ...

Ann Coulter's backers at UC Berkeley file lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Students at the University of California, Berkeley have threatened to sue if the university does not find proper accommodations for political commentator Ann Coulter to speak next week. "It is a sad day indeed when the birthplace of the Free Speech Movement, is morphing before our eyes into the cemetery of free speech on college campuses," Harmeet Dhillon, representative of Berkely College Republicans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 51 min Coffee Party 240,324
News Essential Politics: Looking for a win by the 10... 14 hr Mitt s Santorum S... 1
News Gay marriage (Mar '13) 18 hr helmsenator 61,387
News News 11 Mins Ago California moves _ slowly _ to... 20 hr MountainHouse 8
Democrats likely in danger of losing a majority... 21 hr MountainHouse 3
News Democrats could tighten grip on California poli... 21 hr CodeTalker 4
News Letter writers angry about Brown's approach to ... 23 hr Dr Guru 5
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,883 • Total comments across all topics: 280,548,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC