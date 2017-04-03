Angry California Bees Kill Dog After Hive Owner Harvests Honey
A swarm of angry bees in central California attacked a beekeeper and then a neighbor's two large dogs, killing one of them. The sudden attack occurred Sunday evening as a resident of Ceres was attempting to harvest honey from a hive he kept in his backyard.
