a Thata s not how you make America great again,a Schwarzenegger says about after-school cuts

"That's not how you make America great again," Schwarzenegger says about after-school cuts

Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger came out swinging Wednesday during a summit to promote after-school programs that are now threatened with funding cuts proposed by Donald Trump's presidential administration. “Trump promised us he wants to make America great again - that's not how you make America great,” Schwarzenegger said about the announced cuts to after-school programs.

