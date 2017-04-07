A combination of factors have conspired to drive up the cost of gas in California.
With gas prices already on their seasonal uptick as more people take to the road, other factors have quickly conspired to bring us even more pain as we fill up our tanks in the coming weeks and months: California lawmakers late Thursday narrowly passed a $52-billion transportation package that will hike gas taxes 12 cents a gallon starting Nov. 1. Oil prices globally have jumped in recent weeks. A number of California refineries have scaled back production for repairs and maintenance.
