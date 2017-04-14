2 arrested for allegedly smuggling $20,000 worth of recyclables into California
Two men have been arrested after allegedly trying to smuggle thousands of pounds of empty cans and bottles into California in separate incidents, according to KTLA. Their goal was to cash in on the state's redemption value for recyclables, officials said.
