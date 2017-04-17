16-year-old boy shot by Central Calif...

16-year-old boy shot by Central California officer linked to killing

9 hrs ago

Authorities say a 16-year-old boy shot and critically wounded by a California police officer was linked to a shooting a day earlier that led to the death of another teenager. Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says the 16-year-old and his 17-year-old brother are suspected of shooting at a car that crashed on Friday.

