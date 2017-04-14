14 people injured after multiple cars...

14 people injured after multiple cars crash in California

Authorities in Northern California say at least four cars were involved in a major crash that blocked all westbound lanes of a highway and left 14 people injured, including four who were in critical condition. Contra Costa Fire Protection District official Robert Marshall says four helicopters and five ambulances were sent to the scene of the crash Saturday evening on Highway 4 near Antioch.

