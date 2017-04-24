1 in 8 children in California schools...

1 in 8 children in California schools have an undocumented parent

Read more: Redlands Daily Facts

Posing significant challenges for educators, about 1 in 8 students in California schools has at least one parent who is undocumented, according to a new brief from the Education Trust-West. Undocumented children as well as U.S. citizen children with undocumented relatives have experienced heightened anxieties for several years as a result of deportation policies begun under President George W. Bush and tightened ones under President Barack Obama.

