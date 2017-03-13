Yarn bombing California at the Autry Museuma s new exhibit
A mosaic-like look at the California desert in “California Yarnscape” at the Autry Museum of the American West in Los Angeles March 18-June 25. Photo by Julie Kornblum. When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday March 18-June 25. Tickets: $14 adults, $10 seniors and students, $6 children 3-12 and free for children 3 and under, includes venue entrance.
