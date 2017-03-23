Xavier Becerra to Inland Empire immigrant communities: a Wea ve got...
Community activist Tressy Capps holds up a sign Thursday during a community reception and roundtable discussion for California Attorney General Xavier Becerra hosted by Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes, District 47, at San Bernardino Valley College. SAN BERNARDINO >> California Attorney General Xavier Becerra pledged to fight for Californians who have never been able to experience the American dream, he told an audience at San Bernardino Valley College.
