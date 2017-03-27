With Drought Emergency Over, Californians Debate Lifting Water Restrictions
As California water officials confirmed Thursday that the snowpack in the Sierra Nevada remains well above average, pressure was mounting on the state to lift emergency water restrictions that have been in place for two years. The snowpack across the mountains is now 164 percent of average, a closely watched marker in the nation's most populous state - and biggest economy - where one-third of all the drinking water comes from snow-fed reservoirs.
