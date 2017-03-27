With Drought Emergency Over, Californ...

With Drought Emergency Over, Californians Debate Lifting Water Restrictions

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WGBH

As California water officials confirmed Thursday that the snowpack in the Sierra Nevada remains well above average, pressure was mounting on the state to lift emergency water restrictions that have been in place for two years. The snowpack across the mountains is now 164 percent of average, a closely watched marker in the nation's most populous state - and biggest economy - where one-third of all the drinking water comes from snow-fed reservoirs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Dr Guru 239,798
News California and New York vow to press on after D... 2 hr davy 45
News Gas tax hike funds $52 billion plan to fix Cali... 6 hr looper 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 9 hr Rev Al Gore 63,598
Liberal Map Of Alta California 11 hr Liberal Map Of Ca... 1
News Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b... 11 hr Whatawhackjob 183
News Felony charges for two Californians who secretl... 11 hr WelbyMD 12
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,884 • Total comments across all topics: 279,944,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC