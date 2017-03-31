Wildflowers, dormant for years, bloom across California

Rain-fed wildflowers have been sprouting from California's desert sands after lying dormant for years - producing a spectacular display that has drawn record crowds and traffic jams to tiny towns like Borrego Springs. An estimated 150,000 people in the past month have converged on this town of about 3,500, roughly 85 miles northeast of San Diego, for the so-called super bloom.

