What drought? Sierra Nevada snowpack ...

What drought? Sierra Nevada snowpack at 164 percent of normal

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Whittier Daily News

Frank Gehrke, right, chief of the California Cooperative Snow Surveys Program for the Department of Water Resources, plunges the survey tube into the snowpack as he conducts the third manual snow survey of the season at Phillips Station, Wednesday, March 1, 2017, near Echo Summit, Calif. The survey showed the snowpack at 179 percent of normal for this location at this time of year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 6 min JRB 239,771
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Rev Al Gore 63,598
News California and New York vow to press on after D... 2 hr Retribution 43
Liberal Map Of Alta California 3 hr Liberal Map Of Ca... 1
News Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b... 3 hr Whatawhackjob 183
News Felony charges for two Californians who secretl... 3 hr WelbyMD 12
Top's for Spring and Summer 6 hr linda35ny 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,954 • Total comments across all topics: 279,936,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC