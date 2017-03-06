Warming trend coming to Southern California
A warming trend will get underway in the Southland today, producing highs in the 80s later this week, forecasters said. Temperatures, which were in the 50s and low 60s Sunday, will reach the mid 60s in some communities today, the lower 70s Tuesday, the low 80s Wednesday, a few degrees higher on Thursday, more highs in the low 80s on Friday, and highs in the mid 70s Saturday and Sunday, according to a National Weather Service 7-day forecast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|30 min
|District 1
|238,277
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Into The Night
|63,464
|Who are you voting for in the California Govern... (Oct '14)
|18 hr
|Rodney King
|17
|Cal-exit? Meet the movement for Californian sec...
|Sun
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Obama has fingers in the WIRETAPPING OF trump t...
|Sun
|24andthereissomuc...
|2
|funeral
|Mar 4
|kyman
|1
|Need Urgent Financial assistance or Loan? Conta... (Jun '13)
|Mar 4
|Swimmer101
|29
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC