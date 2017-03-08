Warm, dry spell heading to Southern California a " enjoy

Warm, dry spell heading to Southern C...

Warm, dry spell heading to Southern California

Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Southern Californians who have shivered through what passes for winter weather here - highs in the 50s and 60s - will soon warm up as what passes for springlike weather - highs in the 80s or even 90 - arrives. Though no records are expected to break in the next week, forecasters say we're headed for an unseasonably warm and dry pattern.

