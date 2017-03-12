Use of high-tech tool to curb gun vio...

Use of high-tech tool to curb gun violence may greatly expand in California under proposed bill

1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

When a man celebrating the new year fired two guns into the sky from his Sacramento backyard, a high-tech system pinpointed his location in less than a minute, allowing a California Highway Patrol airplane to capture the shooting on video. Moments later, he was arrested.

