Update on California's End of Life Option Act
In June 2016, California became the fifth state to enact an aid-in-dying law. California's End of Life Option Act authorizes an adult who is suffering from a terminal disease and meets other qualifications to request an aid-in-dying drug that may be prescribed for the purpose of ending his or her life.
