Update on California's End of Life Op...

Update on California's End of Life Option Act

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

In June 2016, California became the fifth state to enact an aid-in-dying law. California's End of Life Option Act authorizes an adult who is suffering from a terminal disease and meets other qualifications to request an aid-in-dying drug that may be prescribed for the purpose of ending his or her life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 hr Dr Phil 238,177
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr mdbuilder 63,448
funeral 6 hr kyman 1
Need Urgent Financial assistance or Loan? Conta... (Jun '13) 7 hr Swimmer101 29
Election Who are you voting for in the California Govern... (Oct '14) 11 hr America United 16
News U.S. Justice Department targets executives in W... 12 hr tomin cali 1
Obama has fingers in the WIRETAPPING OF trump t... 15 hr Doug 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,141 • Total comments across all topics: 279,314,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC