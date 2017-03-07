University of California proposes first enrollment cap on out-of-state students
In this Dec. 21, 2014 file photo, late light falls on Wheeler Hall, South Hall and the Campanile on the University of California campus in Berkeley, Calif. University of California officials have proposed limiting nonresident enrollment to 20 percent of all undergraduate students, in an effort to prioritize in-state applicants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 min
|Coffee Party
|238,427
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|18 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,478
|Gay marriage (Mar '13)
|1 hr
|Just Think
|61,387
|Pool service franchise looks to expand in Calif...
|2 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|I knew Gov. Schwarzenegger. Mr. Trump, you're n...
|4 hr
|Pro Trump
|3
|funeral
|Mon
|3somerdating
|2
|Who are you voting for in the California Govern... (Oct '14)
|Mon
|Rodney King
|17
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC