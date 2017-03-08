Uber receives permit to test self-dri...

Uber receives permit to test self-driving cars in California

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KXRO radio

Uber has received a permit from the California Department of Motor Vehicles to return its self-driving cars to the roads. Uber is now on a list on the DMV website of companies allowed to test autonomous vehicle technology within the state's limits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXRO radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 27 min Jacques in Ottawa 238,722
News Why some people are fleeing Southern California 1 hr ThomasA 2
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 7 hr Fair Game 63,493
News Arnold Schwarzenegger says he won't run for Senate 10 hr Mitt s Airtight D... 1
News Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil... Sat USA Today 1
News Tesla to fix South Australia's blackouts in 100... Sat Solarman 1
Tommy Chong selling weed on the entrenet Mar 10 Ralph p 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,094 • Total comments across all topics: 279,516,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC