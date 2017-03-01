Uber plans to restart self-driving pi...

Uber plans to restart self-driving pilot in California

Read more: Business World

Uber Technologies Inc said on Thursday it plans to comply with California regulations and seek permits to put its self-driving cars back on the state's roads, an about-face following the company's legal spat with state officials in December. Two of Uber's autonomous cars are already wheeling around San Francisco, but they are being driven manually while the company is "taking steps to complete our application to apply for a DMV testing permit," an Uber spokeswoman said.

