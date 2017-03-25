Two storms heading for Southern Calif...

Two storms heading for Southern California

In sharp contrast to last week's hot spell, two storms will strike the Southland this week, threatening high winds and minor mud and debris flows down slopes denuded in wildfires, National Weather Service forecasters said today. The first storm will bring widespread light to moderate rain on Tuesday, with amounts generally between a half-inch and an inch in coastal and valley areas and 1 to 2 inches in the mountains and foothills, according to an NWS statement.

