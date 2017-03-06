Trump set to roll back federal fuel-economy requirements
In this Feb. 21, 2017 file photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt speaks to employees of the EPA in Washington. The Trump administration is moving to roll back federal fuel-economy requirements that would have forced automakers to significantly increase the efficiency of new cars and trucks.
