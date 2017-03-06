Truck driver arrested in California for alleged recycling fraud
The California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery has announced the arrest of a California truck driver suspected of felony recycling fraud, attempted grand theft and conspiracy. According to CalRecycle, agents with the California Department of Justice's Recycling Fraud Team apprehended the truck driver as he attempted to smuggle nearly 7,000 pounds of used beverage containers from Phoenix to the Los Angeles area with the intent to defraud the California Redemption Value Program .
