Transgender California inmates could have bras, cosmetics

California officials say the first U.S. inmate to have taxpayer-funded sex reassignment surgery again has access to a razor after she complained that she was being forced to grow a beard and mustache. An immigration judge says a Mexican man arrested despite participating in a program designed to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally as children can be released from custody pending deportation proceedings.

