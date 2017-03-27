Transgender California inmates could have bras, cosmetics
California officials say the first U.S. inmate to have taxpayer-funded sex reassignment surgery again has access to a razor after she complained that she was being forced to grow a beard and mustache. An immigration judge says a Mexican man arrested despite participating in a program designed to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally as children can be released from custody pending deportation proceedings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|David Daleiden, Sandra Merritt charged in filmi...
|2 min
|Repeal Explosion
|10
|Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b...
|7 min
|Lefty
|174
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|NotSoDivineMsM
|239,644
|Felony charges for two Californians who secretl...
|3 hr
|ffj
|10
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Long Island Liberal
|63,591
|California and New York vow to press on after D...
|5 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|3
|Lottery
|21 hr
|Iphonemodest552
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC