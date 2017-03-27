Too many Southern Californians still driving vehicles with deadly Takata air bags, officials say
Hundreds of thousands of Southland motorists are risking serious injury or death because they're driving recalled vehicles with faulty air bag inflators, a coalition of civic and community leaders said Monday. Speaking at a news conference at Los Angeles Trade Technical College in downtown Los Angeles, the group said it's looking to get the word out that defective Takata air bag inflators could potentially send a blast of jagged shrapnel into a car's passenger compartment during even minor collisions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|california has got to be the stupidest state in...
|15 min
|forsure
|1
|Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b...
|27 min
|RIP
|137
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|JRB
|239,522
|California Proposition 19: the Marijuana Legali... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Buster
|16,065
|Keddie Murders (Mar '13)
|10 hr
|pk123Oh
|19
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|10 hr
|Mothra
|63,572
|Info on California based company
|13 hr
|SkepticalMe
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC