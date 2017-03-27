Too many Southern Californians still driving vehicles with deadly Takata air bags, officials say

Hundreds of thousands of Southland motorists are risking serious injury or death because they're driving recalled vehicles with faulty air bag inflators, a coalition of civic and community leaders said Monday. Speaking at a news conference at Los Angeles Trade Technical College in downtown Los Angeles, the group said it's looking to get the word out that defective Takata air bag inflators could potentially send a blast of jagged shrapnel into a car's passenger compartment during even minor collisions.

