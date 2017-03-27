Todaya s Southern California winds not Santa Anas but still very strong
Fierce winds that could gust at up to 80 miles per hour will lash the Southland from this afternoon through Friday morning, buffeting mountain, coastal, urban, and valley areas, National Weather Service forecasters said. Today's winds, which are not Santa Anas, promise to be as powerful as those that swept the region from Monday night into Tuesday, according to an NWS statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Dr Guru
|239,798
|California and New York vow to press on after D...
|2 hr
|davy
|45
|Gas tax hike funds $52 billion plan to fix Cali...
|6 hr
|looper
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Rev Al Gore
|63,598
|Liberal Map Of Alta California
|11 hr
|Liberal Map Of Ca...
|1
|Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b...
|11 hr
|Whatawhackjob
|183
|Felony charges for two Californians who secretl...
|11 hr
|WelbyMD
|12
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC