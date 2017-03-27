Todaya s Southern California winds not Santa Anas but still very strong

Fierce winds that could gust at up to 80 miles per hour will lash the Southland from this afternoon through Friday morning, buffeting mountain, coastal, urban, and valley areas, National Weather Service forecasters said. Today's winds, which are not Santa Anas, promise to be as powerful as those that swept the region from Monday night into Tuesday, according to an NWS statement.

