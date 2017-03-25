Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch stresses a open minda on rulings

Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch batted away Democrats' efforts Tuesday to get him to reveal his views on abortion, guns and other controversial issues, insisting he keeps “an open mind for the entire process” when he issues rulings. Gorsuch answered both friendly questions from majority Republicans and more probing questions from Democrats the same way, maintaining what he described as a rigid neutrality that is required of a judge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.