Study: California fault could cause magnitude-7.4 quake

An earthquake fault running from San Diego Bay to Los Angeles is capable of producing a magnitude-7.4 earthquake that could affect some of the region's most densely populated areas, according to a study released Tuesday. The study looked at the Newport-Inglewood and Rose Canyon systems - previously thought to be separate - and concluded they actually form a continuous fault that runs underwater from San Diego Bay to Seal Beach in Orange County and on land through the Los Angeles basin.

