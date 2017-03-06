Study: California fault could cause m...

Study: California fault could cause magnitude-7.4 quake

8 hrs ago

" A new study says an earthquake fault running from San Diego to Los Angeles is capable of producing a magnitude-7.4 temblor that could affect some of the most densely populated areas in California. The study, announced Tuesday, looked at the Newport-Inglewood and the Rose Canyon systems.

