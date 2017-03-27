Students to stay home, farmworkers to march for Cesar Chavez

California and several other states will honor Cesar Chavez by closing schools and state offices Friday, the 90th anniversary of the birth of a man who went from a grape and cotton picker to an enduring hero for laborers, Latinos and justice seekers of all kinds. Farmworkers in four states also plan to march Saturday and Sunday in honor of Chavez, who died in 1993, and in protest of President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

