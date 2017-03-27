Students to stay home, farmworkers to march for Cesar Chavez
California and several other states will honor Cesar Chavez by closing schools and state offices Friday, the 90th anniversary of the birth of a man who went from a grape and cotton picker to an enduring hero for laborers, Latinos and justice seekers of all kinds. Farmworkers in four states also plan to march Saturday and Sunday in honor of Chavez, who died in 1993, and in protest of President Donald Trump's immigration policies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|49 min
|Dr Guru
|239,867
|Keddie Murders (Mar '13)
|4 hr
|dmac
|20
|Gas tax hike funds $52 billion plan to fix Cali...
|6 hr
|Roudy the Sevente...
|4
|David Daleiden, Sandra Merritt charged in filmi...
|6 hr
|NOM s Waffle House
|14
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Into The Night
|63,602
|Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b...
|9 hr
|Frogface Kate
|190
|California and New York vow to press on after D...
|15 hr
|slick willie expl...
|53
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC