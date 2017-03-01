Spectacular 'Super Bloom' Is Just Days Away In This California Desert
Southern Californians are in for a display of dazzling beauty, with an expected "super bloom" of wildflowers in the Anza-Borrego Desert within the next couple of weeks. Wildflowers in the desert, about two hours east of San Diego , typically bloom annually.
